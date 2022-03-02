Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 715,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,142 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Covetrus worth $12,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVET shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Covetrus Profile (Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.