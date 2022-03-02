Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

PFSI opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.26. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.87 per share, for a total transaction of $8,830,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and sold 45,000 shares worth $2,939,550. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

