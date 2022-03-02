Invesco Ltd. Purchases 571,050 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 1,455.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 610,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 571,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of Dynavax Technologies worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 36,713 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

DVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

