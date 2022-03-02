Invesco Ltd. Purchases 61,010 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Terreno Realty worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,701,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,065,000 after purchasing an additional 78,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after acquiring an additional 93,747 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,073,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRNO stock opened at $68.13 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.78%.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

