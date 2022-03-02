Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,744 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Axos Financial worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,660,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,039,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,969,000 after purchasing an additional 176,193 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,156,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,071,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of AX stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Axos Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.