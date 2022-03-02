Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of TreeHouse Foods worth $11,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 28.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after purchasing an additional 363,760 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,176,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,745,000 after purchasing an additional 69,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47,939.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 970,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 968,370 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:THS opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

THS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

