Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,861 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.07% of Astec Industries worth $13,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.96. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

