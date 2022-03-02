Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,184 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.72% of Unisys worth $12,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Unisys by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,215,000 after buying an additional 44,125 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Unisys by 12.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 25,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Unisys by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,334,000 after buying an additional 127,395 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unisys by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,917,000 after buying an additional 35,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unisys during the second quarter worth $398,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,070.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,600.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.45. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

