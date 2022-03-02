Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,166,731 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,166,731 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of Allegheny Technologies worth $13,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 77,264 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter.

ATI stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -78.12 and a beta of 1.51. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen raised Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

