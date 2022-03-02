Invesco Ltd. Sells 120,919 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 120,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Associated Banc worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 73.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 472,690 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 93.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 357,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 27.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,573,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,221,000 after purchasing an additional 342,148 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 60.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172,434 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $74,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $68,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,345 shares of company stock worth $570,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

