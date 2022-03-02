Invesco Ltd. Sells 13,069 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,069 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.87% of Big Lots worth $12,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIG opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

