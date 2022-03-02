Invesco Ltd. Sells 139,873 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139,873 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of TTEC worth $12,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.17. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.83 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

About TTEC (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.