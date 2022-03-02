Invesco Ltd. Sells 47,857 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,857 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.38% of KB Home worth $12,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home stock opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.51. KB Home has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

