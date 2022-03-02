Invesco Ltd. Sells 67,235 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67,235 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.31% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 59,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,329,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after buying an additional 166,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 114.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 318,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 325.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 292,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at $1,170,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $83,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 99,688 shares of company stock valued at $678,417 over the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BNED opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.38.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $626.98 million during the quarter.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

