Invesco Ltd. Sells 92,180 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Dada Nexus worth $12,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 117.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.33. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

