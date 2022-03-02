Invesco Ltd. Sells 9,654 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.98% of Getty Realty worth $13,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 29.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Getty Realty by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,790,000 after buying an additional 35,082 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Getty Realty by 103.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,539,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

GTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.85. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.72.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 120.59%.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

