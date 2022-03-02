Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 46,679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $11,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 54,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after buying an additional 92,921 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $820,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 49,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

ANF stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

