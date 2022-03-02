Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 90,130 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.66% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $11,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BBBY opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.56. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBBY. UBS Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

