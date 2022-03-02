Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.72% of Forterra worth $11,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Forterra by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra in the second quarter worth $316,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 11.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 58,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra in the second quarter worth $2,045,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forterra alerts:

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. Forterra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 6.40%.

About Forterra (Get Rating)

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.