Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.04% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $597,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.08. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $83.47 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

