Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Stock Position Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.77% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RWK. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after buying an additional 34,059 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 367,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.87 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.31.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.