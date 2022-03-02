Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, a growth of 214.2% from the January 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $25.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 527.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000.

