Invesque (IVQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Invesque to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.
TSE:IVQ opened at C$2.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.51, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Invesque has a 1-year low of C$1.61 and a 1-year high of C$4.57.
