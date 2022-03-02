Invesque (IVQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Invesque to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

TSE:IVQ opened at C$2.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.51, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Invesque has a 1-year low of C$1.61 and a 1-year high of C$4.57.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

