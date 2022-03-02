Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Agree Realty (ADC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC):

2/25/2022 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/24/2022 – Agree Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $83.00 to $76.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Agree Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $75.00.

2/23/2022 – Agree Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $80.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Agree Realty is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Agree Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $69.00.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

