Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Playtika (PLTK)

3/2/2022 – Playtika was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

2/25/2022 – Playtika had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Playtika was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

2/15/2022 – Playtika had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

1/25/2022 – Playtika had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $29.00 to $22.00.

1/21/2022 – Playtika was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

1/6/2022 – Playtika was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 31.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,937 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Playtika by 2,604.8% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,429,000 after buying an additional 2,307,519 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 60.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,383,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,130,000 after buying an additional 1,643,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 3,678.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after buying an additional 1,262,622 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Playtika by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,701 shares during the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

