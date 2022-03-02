Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Masimo (MASI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) in the last few weeks:

2/22/2022 – Masimo was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/22/2022 – Masimo was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2022 – Masimo was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Masimo was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $330.00.

2/16/2022 – Masimo had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $325.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Masimo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $154.64 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $133.94 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,516 in the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Masimo by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

