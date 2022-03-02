Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Masimo (MASI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) in the last few weeks:
- 2/22/2022 – Masimo was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 2/22/2022 – Masimo was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/18/2022 – Masimo was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – Masimo was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $330.00.
- 2/16/2022 – Masimo had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $325.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Masimo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of MASI stock opened at $154.64 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $133.94 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.85.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Masimo by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
