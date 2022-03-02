Investors Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,242 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,207% compared to the average volume of 248 put options.

EUFN stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

