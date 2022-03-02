Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

