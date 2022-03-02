Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IONS. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.04.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $56.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

