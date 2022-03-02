IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.41

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $4.83. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 31,306 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:IRS)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

