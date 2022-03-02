iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 203.4% from the January 31st total of 530,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 747,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.50. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $82.63.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

