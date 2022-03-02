iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the January 31st total of 7,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,519,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ESGE opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.831 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67.
