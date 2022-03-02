iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKI) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKI – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $185.02 and last traded at $185.78. Approximately 7,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.97.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.77 and a 200 day moving average of $90.72.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (JKI)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.