iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Up 233.3% in February

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,300 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of EMXC opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.98. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 164.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 149,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after buying an additional 93,064 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 492.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 135,103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

