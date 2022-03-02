iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Up 233.3% in February

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,300 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of EMXC opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.98. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74.
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.