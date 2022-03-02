Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. Isoray shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 389,866 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Isoray by 300.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,229 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Isoray by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,070 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 134,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Isoray by 4,807.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 508,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Isoray by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

