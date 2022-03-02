Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) and Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Head to Head Contrast

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) and Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Pelangio Exploration’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $160.25 million 1.75 $72.28 million $0.62 6.26 Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$1.34 million ($0.04) -2.51

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Pelangio Exploration. Pelangio Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jaguar Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Pelangio Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 29.44% 17.46% 13.47% Pelangio Exploration N/A -223.12% -139.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Jaguar Mining and Pelangio Exploration, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Pelangio Exploration on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pelangio Exploration, Inc. is a junior gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of early stage or undervalued exploration prospects located in world-class gold belts. Its projects include Obuasi, Manfo, and Akroma properties in Ghana; Birch Lake and Poirier Gold properties in Canada. The company was founded on February 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

