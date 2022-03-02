Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 999,162 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 272,070 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.75% of Bancorp worth $25,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 30.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,689,000 after buying an additional 771,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 692,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 145,303 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 7.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 99,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 67.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

TBBK stock opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.42. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

