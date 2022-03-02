Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $25.39 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,785 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Chubb by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,005 shares of company stock worth $5,473,765 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

Shares of CB opened at $199.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.02. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $211.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.