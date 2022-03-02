Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,820 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.08% of Barrick Gold worth $25,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,169,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $428,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 154.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $127,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,683 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $63,980,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $228,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,910 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

