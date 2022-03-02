Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 18,627 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.26% of CubeSmart worth $25,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

