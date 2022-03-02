Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.10 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $792.59.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $557.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $642.52 and its 200 day moving average is $656.42. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $467.22 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total value of $4,176,354.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,122 shares of company stock worth $14,421,022. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.