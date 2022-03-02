Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SGMO. StockNews.com upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $858.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $694,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,371. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

