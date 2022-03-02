Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Etsy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Etsy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ETSY. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.47.

ETSY opened at $157.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. Etsy’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total value of $938,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total transaction of $7,747,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,718 shares of company stock valued at $20,127,882. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.