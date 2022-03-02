Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 50,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 149,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiuzi in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiuzi during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jiuzi during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jiuzi during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

