Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Down 64.4% in February

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the January 31st total of 234,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jowell Global in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jowell Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jowell Global during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jowell Global during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jowell Global during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JWEL opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. Jowell Global has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

