JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Price Target to €68.00

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €67.00 ($75.28) to €68.00 ($76.40) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SCOTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Scout24 from €80.00 ($89.89) to €73.00 ($82.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of SCOTF stock remained flat at $$62.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.88. Scout24 has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $72.90.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

