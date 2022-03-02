JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 900

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 930 ($12.48) to GBX 900 ($12.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
PSO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.43) to GBX 740 ($9.93) in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 680 ($9.12) to GBX 700 ($9.39) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.66) to GBX 670 ($8.99) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.33.
PSO traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $8.79. 1,271,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,371. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About Pearson (Get Rating)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
