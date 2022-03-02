JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 900

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 930 ($12.48) to GBX 900 ($12.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.43) to GBX 740 ($9.93) in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 680 ($9.12) to GBX 700 ($9.39) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.66) to GBX 670 ($8.99) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.33.

PSO traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $8.79. 1,271,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,371. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,485,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pearson by 795.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 903,743 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after acquiring an additional 573,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 459,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pearson by 2,690.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 350,654 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

