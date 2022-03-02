JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Target Price to £159.90

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £170.10 ($228.23) to £159.90 ($214.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10,991.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $61.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,345. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.94. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $60.29 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

