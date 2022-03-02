Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 31,099 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,000. Visa comprises about 1.7% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.91. 369,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,150,881. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.24 and a 200-day moving average of $219.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

