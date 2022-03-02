Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.63. Karnalyte Resources shares last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 9,616 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.04 million and a PE ratio of -8.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

